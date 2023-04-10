Authorities in Watford City say the driver of a pickup truck that allegedly struck and killed a 6-year-old bicyclist left black marks on the pavement when he turned a corner but no marks that indicated he tried to stop.

Julian Montoya, 19, of Watford City, is charged with felony negligent homicide and also was cited for driving without a license, court documents show. Authorities say he came around a section of garages in an apartment complex parking lot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday and hit the child. Negligent homicide carries a possible five-year prison sentence upon conviction. No attorney is listed for Montoya in court documents.

A witness told investigators that Montoya was going fast as he rounded a corner and made no attempt to stop before hitting the boy, according to an affidavit. The witness yelled at the boy to get him to move but the Toyota was going too fast. Black tire marks after the turn "appear to be skid marks consistent with rear tires spinning due to rapid acceleration," the affidavit states.

Montoya allegedly told the Highway Patrol he thought he was going 5 mph and went into shock after hitting the boy. He walked away from the scene but returned when law enforcement arrived, according to the Patrol.

The agency does not identify minors because of a state law passed in 2021 that exempts the names of minors involved in a crash from public records laws.

A GoFundMe effort shows that more than $16,000 has been raised for the family of Ian Garcia, who organizers say was hit and killed by a 19-year-old driver Saturday while on his bicycle. Organizers of the fundraiser said Garcia and his family came from Guatemala a short time ago "to build a future in the United States."

The boy died at the scene in the 1200 block of Watford City's Main Street. Montoya was not injured.