Driver charged in crash with Bismarck apartment that injured occupant

A driver pulled over by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper north of Bismarck because the front bumper of his car was dragging on the ground now faces a felony charge for allegedly crashing into an apartment building and injuring someone inside.

The trooper stopped Brody Seitz, 29, on U.S. Highway 83 near 71st Avenue Northeast about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to an affidavit.

Seitz allegedly told the trooper that he had stopped earlier in the parking lot of an apartment building near Cracker Barrel in Bismarck. He didn’t think his car was in drive when he stepped on the accelerator and he crashed into the building, the affidavit states. An occupant of the building was taken by ambulance to a hospital emergency room for treatment of neck, back and side pain, the document states.

Authorities allege Seitz also backed into another vehicle in the lot, causing heavy damage.

Seitz allegedly told authorities he’d been drinking until 4 a.m. and had also smoked marijuana around that time. His blood alcohol content was 0.124% at 2:06 p.m., and 0.089% at 3 p.m., according to the affidavit. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

Seitz is charged with felonies of criminal vehicular injury and duty in an accident involving injury. He also faces misdemeanor DUI charges for alcohol and drugs. He made his initial court appearance Thursday. The defense attorney listed for him in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.