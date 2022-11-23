 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DOT worker injured in I-94 construction zone

  • 0

A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in a construction zone on Interstate 94.

Ryan Jamieson, 46, of West Fargo, was working on a cable median barrier 4 miles east of Casselton when he was pinned by an SUV that the Highway Patrol said disregarded advance warning signs of the work. The SUV driven by Charles Hart, 62, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, struck a DOT plow and a DOT pickup before pinning Jamieson against the cable median barrier about 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Jamieson was taken to a Fargo hospital with what the Patrol said were serious injuries. A juvenile passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to stall handing over of taxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News