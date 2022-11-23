DOT worker injured in I-94 construction zone

A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in a construction zone on Interstate 94.

Ryan Jamieson, 46, of West Fargo, was working on a cable median barrier 4 miles east of Casselton when he was pinned by an SUV that the Highway Patrol said disregarded advance warning signs of the work. The SUV driven by Charles Hart, 62, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, struck a DOT plow and a DOT pickup before pinning Jamieson against the cable median barrier about 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.