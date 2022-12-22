 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DoorDash driver accused of pepper-spraying Bismarck family

A Bismarck woman making a food delivery is accused of dousing a family with pepper spray after yelling at the man who was about to tip her $40 to go back in his house.

Police just before 1 a.m. Thursday responded to a call that a DoorDash driver was acting erratically outside the Porter Avenue home where delivery had been requested. The caller told police that he met the driver, Kyleigh Deacy, 30, outside the door to get the food and give the woman a tip for coming out in cold weather. Deacy allegedly yelled at him that she was a DoorDash driver, used an expletive when she told him to go back inside, and kept yelling as the man entered the home, according to a police affidavit.

The man and his wife then waited outside to keep an eye on the woman after calling police. Deacy allegedly continued to yell, and the couple’s 12-year-old daughter came to check on the commotion. Deacy allegedly climbed the steps of the home, pulled a can of pepper spray and sprayed the family. The girl was hit in the face, and police found spray on the wall of the house, according to the affidavit. Police also say they found in the driver's car a can of pepper spray with fresh residue in the nozzle.

The document doesn't indicate what might have sparked the incident.

Deacy made her initial court appearance Thursday afternoon on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a child. Court records don’t list an attorney for her. She faces a possible five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

