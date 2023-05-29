Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Saskatchewan woman was killed and a man seriously injured when their motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck in northwestern North Dakota's Divide County.

The pickup failed to yield to the motorcycle at a state Highway 5 intersection about 6 miles east of Fortuna, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The 42-year-old male motorcycle driver and 43-year-old female passenger -- both of Estevan -- were taken to a Crosby medical center and then to a Minot hospital, where the woman died.

The 25-year-old Williston man driving the pickup wasn't hurt.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate. The agency did not immediately release names of the people involved.