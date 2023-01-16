Dickinson woman killed in crash amid fog

A 50-year-old Dickinson woman is dead after an early morning two-vehicle crash in Stark County amid foggy and icy conditions.

The woman was driving an SUV that collided with the rear of a semitrailer that had jackknifed in the median of Interstate 94 and was blocking the westbound passing lane, according to the Highway Patrol. The SUV hit the trailer and went underneath, and the woman was killed. Authorities didn't immediately identify her.

The crash happened 11 miles east of Dickinson shortly before 1:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday. Heavy fog was present at the time, and the highway was slick, according to the Patrol.

The 36-year-old semi driver from Milwaukee was not hurt. His name was not immediately released.