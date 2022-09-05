 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dickinson man killed in two-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old man died from injuries suffered Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Dickinson.

Dylan Berger, of Dickinson, died at a Bismarck hospital after being flown there for treatment, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Berger was going south in a Chevrolet Silverado on State Avenue North and ran a stop sign at the intersection of 34th Street Southwest and State Avenue North, the Patrol said. A Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jesse Ortiz Jr., 23, of Dickinson, struck the driver side door of the pickup, and both vehicles ran off the roadway. Berger was ejected when his pickup rolled, the Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. The Patrol and the Dickinson Police Department are still investigating.

Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

Witnesses said two shots were fired when a man was killed in Glen Ullin, and the man who was shot made a death threat as a confrontation over money escalated, a sheriff’s deputy testified on Friday.

