Dickinson man killed in two-vehicle crash

Dylan Berger, of Dickinson, died at a Bismarck hospital after being flown there for treatment, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Berger was going south in a Chevrolet Silverado on State Avenue North and ran a stop sign at the intersection of 34th Street Southwest and State Avenue North, the Patrol said. A Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jesse Ortiz Jr., 23, of Dickinson, struck the driver side door of the pickup, and both vehicles ran off the roadway. Berger was ejected when his pickup rolled, the Patrol said.