A Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Bismarck more than two years ago has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Qlonte Turner, 26, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and drug possession with intent to deliver, court records show. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Turner to spend four years on supervised release following his prison time.

Turner and two others were arrested in February 2021 when a police search of a motel room turned up more than 900 supposed fentanyl pills and $6,100 in cash, according to an affidavit.

Derrick Dickerson and Jenae Harris, both of Detroit, were at the motel but left before police searched Turner's room, according to the affidavit. Dickerson had more than $1,300 on him when police stopped the car the two were in.

Dickerson, 26, in March received a five-year sentence plus four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge. Harris, 23, pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge in March and was placed on supervised release for four years.