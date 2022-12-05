Details released in plane mishap near Regent; plane's tail clipped power line as pilot flew beneath

The tail of a single-propeller airplane that made an emergency landing Saturday near Regent in southwestern North Dakota clipped a power line when the pilot attempted to avoid it by flying under it, authorities said Monday.

The pilot, John Wissman, 52, of Dickinson, his son, 16, and daughter, 11, were on a recreational ride from Mott, where the plane is housed, Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said. The three were traveling along and taking pictures of the Enchanted Highway, known for its large metal sculptures, when Wissman saw he was headed for a power line and attempted to go under it. The tail caught a line, and the engine stalled when the plane was at about 30 feet of altitude, Warner said. Wissman made an emergency landing in a crop field.