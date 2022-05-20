Deputy cleared in fatal shooting at Mott-Regent school

No charges will be filed against the Hettinger County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man during an April disturbance at Mott-Regent Public School, the sheriff’s department said Friday.

Authorities did not provide details on what led to the disturbance, and they did not release the deputy's name, saying he had invoked his Marsy's Law victim protection rights.

The deputy responded to the school in Mott about 3 p.m. on April 21 and told Jeffrie Glover Jr. to leave the entryway to the school, but Glover refused to comply. Glover entered the school through an inner door that two students opened as they left, despite the deputy's attempt to stop him, according to Sheriff Sarah Warner.

The deputy used his Taser on Glover twice as he tried to handcuff Glover, the sheriff said. Glover at one point was on top of the deputy, placed his arm over the deputy’s neck and also tried to take the deputy’s secured knife. The deputy, whom Warner said had already lost consciousness once, felt himself losing consciousness again and drew his gun. He shot Glover once “in defense of himself, children and staff still present inside the school,” the sheriff said.

The deputy and a responding paramedic attempted lifesaving measures including CPR and the use of a defibrillator, but Glover was pronounced dead.

“The deputy exercised all de-escalation and lesser-force options before resorting to the firearm discharge,” Warner said.

No students or staff were injured. The school canceled classes the next day and made counselors available.

The Hettinger County state’s attorney reviewed evidence presented by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and determined the deputy’s actions “were justified and no criminal charges can be filed,” the sheriff said. An administrative review found that the deputy did not violate policy or procedure, Warner said.

Tribune calls to the sheriff's office on Friday afternoon were not answered. Chief Deputy Kyle Christenson in an email said the sheriff was out for the day, and no one would be available to answer questions until next week.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

