December trial set in fatal I-94 crash

A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a March crash on Interstate 94 in North Dakota that killed a Montana man.

Hashi Shire, 37, of Richfield, Minnesota, entered his pleas Friday to negligent homicide and aggravated reckless driving. He’s scheduled for a three-day trial starting Dec. 6, court records show. The most serious charge against him carries a possible five-year prison sentence.

Shire was driving a 2020 Freightliner and double box trailers that went out of control on the icy highway west of Mandan and crossed the median into oncoming traffic on March 4, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The rig collided with a westbound GMC Sierra that was pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup. The driver of the GMC, Scott Walden, 46, of Missoula, Montana, died a week later. A passenger in the GMC, 49-year-old Antonina Walden, of Missoula, suffered serious injuries, the Patrol said.

Shire suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A passenger in the Freightliner, Ahmed Ahmed, 27, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was not injured.

Authorities allege Shire was aware of dangerous driving conditions due to poor weather but was distracted by a conversation he was having with Ahmed.

"Shire drove without due caution and at a speed to endanger a person," Trooper Brian Mehlhoff said in a Patrol document.

Defense attorney Tom Dickson called the crash tragic and said his client “is very sorry for what happened.”

“Several other vehicles also hit the ditch near the accident site when they hit the same patch of black ice,” Dickson said.