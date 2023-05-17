The state medical examiner’s office has ruled a recent death on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation a homicide.
The report of death for Elijah Red Tomahawk, 26, states that his cause of death is still under investigation. He died May 4 and was pronounced dead at a Warrior Street address in Fort Yates, the report states. The medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy on May 5.
Tribune requests for information placed with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI did not receive immediate replies Wednesday.