 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cruz charged in alleged Bismarck stabbing

  • 0

A Bismarck man arrested Friday after a daylong search is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.

Lucio Cruz, 51, made his initial court appearance Monday. He’ll enter a plea later.

Cruz faces a possible five-year prison sentence if he’s convicted. The attorney listed for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police earlier in the day Friday had asked for the public’s help in locating Cruz. Officers on Thursday responded to a North 20th Street residence on a call that a woman had been stabbed. Haliegh Bryson, 30, told police that Cruz punched her in the face after the two argued, according to an affidavit. She fell onto a couch, and Cruz allegedly stabbed her and fled. Her wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

People are also reading…

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault in March 2020 after a stabbing in Bismarck. Officers a few weeks later used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue and arrest him during a traffic stop near Divide Avenue and State Street. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was given credit for nearly a year of time served.

Cruz is scheduled for a Feb. 1 trial on charges that he as a violent felon possessed a firearm, according to court records. He was arrested on that charge last July when officers responded to an anonymous call that a woman was being held against her will in a North 20th Street apartment or camper outside it. They found his name on Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation paperwork, and allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun under the mattress. He denied owning the shotgun. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted in that case.

Lucio Cruz

Lucio Cruz

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Child care in the U.S. faces trouble as pandemic aid ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News