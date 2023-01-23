Cruz charged in alleged Bismarck stabbing

A Bismarck man arrested Friday after a daylong search is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.

Lucio Cruz, 51, made his initial court appearance Monday. He’ll enter a plea later.

Cruz faces a possible five-year prison sentence if he’s convicted. The attorney listed for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police earlier in the day Friday had asked for the public’s help in locating Cruz. Officers on Thursday responded to a North 20th Street residence on a call that a woman had been stabbed. Haliegh Bryson, 30, told police that Cruz punched her in the face after the two argued, according to an affidavit. She fell onto a couch, and Cruz allegedly stabbed her and fled. Her wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault in March 2020 after a stabbing in Bismarck. Officers a few weeks later used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue and arrest him during a traffic stop near Divide Avenue and State Street. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was given credit for nearly a year of time served.

Cruz is scheduled for a Feb. 1 trial on charges that he as a violent felon possessed a firearm, according to court records. He was arrested on that charge last July when officers responded to an anonymous call that a woman was being held against her will in a North 20th Street apartment or camper outside it. They found his name on Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation paperwork, and allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun under the mattress. He denied owning the shotgun. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted in that case.