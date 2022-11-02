Combine driver pleads not guilty in farmhand's death

A Gackle man who authorities say was drunk while driving a combine has pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a South African farmhand who was struck by the machine.

Ryan Storbeck, 41, entered the plea at a Tuesday hearing, according to court documents. The charge carries a possible five-year prison sentence upon conviction. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Storbeck is further charged with DUI and false reports to law enforcement stemming from the death of Johannes Steenberg, 57, whom an affidavit states is from South Africa but has a temporary residence in rural Gackle.

A deputy Stutsman County sheriff on Sept. 6 who responded to the scene northeast of Gackle found evidence that Steenberg’s head had been crushed between the header of a combine and the wheel of a grain cart, the affidavit states.

Storbeck unloaded the combine into the grain cart and went back to the field. He later called another man to check on Steenberg because he didn’t see him in the tractor. The man found Steenberg near the right tire of the grain cart, according to the affidavit.

Storbeck initially told officials he hadn’t been drinking but later allegedly admitted to drinking a six-pack or 12-pack of beer. He allegedly told authorities “they usually start with a 30-pack and today they ran out before they started combining,” the document states. His blood alcohol content at 8:30 p.m. was 0.11%, and at 9:18 it was 0.09%, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Storbeck’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.