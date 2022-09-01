Colorado man killed in Tuesday crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Fort Collins, Colorado, man who died in a single-vehicle crash north of New Town.

The southbound car driven by Chad Auldridge, 44, missed a curve on Highway 1804 about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Patrol said. The car rolled, vaulted, and came to rest in the southwest ditch. Auldridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Patrol is still investigating. Three Affiliated Tribes Police, Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, New Town Fire and New Town Ambulance also responded.