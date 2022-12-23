Cold hampers firefighting efforts north of Mandan

The Mandan Rural Fire Department fought the elements before attempting to put out a house fire north of Mandan on Thursday night.
The home on River Place Drive was “totally involved” before firefighters could bust through snow-blocked roads, Fire Chief Lynn Gustin said.
“It was past the point of no return,” he said of the house.
Family members were safely out of the home when firefighters arrived.
The department responded about 10:30 p.m., and after getting trucks to the home faced cold weather obstacles that kept them from fighting the fire. Temperatures in the teens below zero quickly froze water-pumping equipment.
“As quick as they’d get new nozzles on they’d freeze,” Gustin said. “It’s tough on equipment.”
Morton county snowplows also responded to push a path for firetrucks. Gustin said the path filled in “as fast as they could clear it out.”
None of the home's occupants or firefighters was injured. The department returned about noon Friday to take care of one hot spot, Gustin said. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.