 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cold hampers firefighting efforts north of Mandan

  • 0

The Mandan Rural Fire Department fought the elements before attempting to put out a house fire north of Mandan on Thursday night.

The home on River Place Drive was “totally involved” before firefighters could bust through snow-blocked roads, Fire Chief Lynn Gustin said.

“It was past the point of no return,” he said of the house.

Family members were safely out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The department responded about 10:30 p.m., and after getting trucks to the home faced cold weather obstacles that kept them from fighting the fire. Temperatures in the teens below zero quickly froze water-pumping equipment.

“As quick as they’d get new nozzles on they’d freeze,” Gustin said. “It’s tough on equipment.”

People are also reading…

Morton county snowplows also responded to push a path for firetrucks. Gustin said the path filled in “as fast as they could clear it out.”

None of the home's occupants or firefighters was injured. The department returned about noon Friday to take care of one hot spot, Gustin said. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Watch Now: Related Video

The nutcracker's birthplace: Wold-famous wooden toy soldier dates back to late 1800s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News