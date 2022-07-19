Charges added in attempted murder case in Bismarck

A Bismarck man in custody on suspicion of attempted murder now also faces a felony drug charge and two driving offenses stemming from a chase a few days before his arrest.

James Vann, 38, was arrested Sunday in Mandan by Bismarck and Mandan police, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted in Burleigh County on attempted murder and other charges for allegedly firing a gunshot into a vehicle in Bismarck last Tuesday.

Police on Thursday night briefly pursued Vann in Bismarck after he fled the Kirkwood Mall parking lot. The chase reached speeds of 90 mph, and police say Vann disregarded traffic control signals. A motorcyclist had to lay his bike down to avoid a collision after Vann ran a red light, according to an affidavit. Authorities called off the chase out of concern for public safety. They later found the abandoned vehicle in a parking lot, and a search revealed about 3 ½ ounces of methamphetamine, the document states.

Vann made his initial court appearance Tuesday on the drug charge, a felony count of fleeing police, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. He’s in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail for the shooting incident, in which a terrorizing charge also was filed.

The weeklong search for Vann involved several law enforcement agencies. Bismarck officers with the assistance of the West Dakota SWAT team on Tuesday evening checked a residence but no one was inside. Officers on Friday closed a portion of South Third Street while a search operation for Vann was conducted at a Bismarck hotel, but he wasn't found.

Vann in 2017 was found guilty of four counts of terrorizing. The charges were filed after a May 2016 incident in which he brandished a gun while threatening to kill his girlfriend and police. Court records also show he is scheduled for a July 27 jury trial on a felony drug charge.