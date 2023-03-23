A 15-year-old boy is charged with three crimes for allegedly carrying a handgun at Century High School in Bismarck.
A school resource officer on Tuesday was told the student had a firearm, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The student was taken to the office and authorities found the gun. It had rounds in the magazine but did not have one in the chamber, Gardiner said. No threats were made and the school did not go into lockdown, the lieutenant said.
“There’s nothing to indicate it was brought to school to cause harm to anyone,” Gardiner said.
The boy was turned over to his parents. He’ll face in juvenile court misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, and an infraction for possessing a firearm at a public gathering.