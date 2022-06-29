Center man dies in pickup, train collision in Kidder County

A Center man died when his pickup truck collided with a train in Kidder County.
The 24-year-old was driving north on 30th Avenue Southeast about 4 miles east of Steele around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2007 Chevrolet pickup he was driving struck the second car of an eastbound BNSF Railway train that was traveling at 50-60 mph, the Patrol said. The pickup and the stock trailer it was pulling entered the southeast ditch and rolled. Three cattle in the trailer were killed.
The Patrol did not immediately release the man’s name.
The train had 10 cars and one engine and weighed about 757 tons, according to the Patrol. It was repaired and continued east to Dilworth, Minnesota.
The Kidder County Sheriff’s Office, Kidder County Ambulance and Sanford Air Flight also responded to the scene. The Patrol is still investigating the crash.