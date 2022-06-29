Center man dies in pickup, train collision in Kidder County

The 24-year-old was driving north on 30th Avenue Southeast about 4 miles east of Steele around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2007 Chevrolet pickup he was driving struck the second car of an eastbound BNSF Railway train that was traveling at 50-60 mph, the Patrol said. The pickup and the stock trailer it was pulling entered the southeast ditch and rolled. Three cattle in the trailer were killed.