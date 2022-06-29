 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative
alert top story

Center man dies in pickup, train collision in Kidder County

  • 0

A Center man died when his pickup truck collided with a train in Kidder County.

The 24-year-old was driving north on 30th Avenue Southeast about 4 miles east of Steele around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2007 Chevrolet pickup he was driving struck the second car of an eastbound BNSF Railway train that was traveling at 50-60 mph, the Patrol said. The pickup and the stock trailer it was pulling entered the southeast ditch and rolled. Three cattle in the trailer were killed.

The Patrol did not immediately release the man’s name.

The train had 10 cars and one engine and weighed about 757 tons, according to the Patrol. It was repaired and continued east to Dilworth, Minnesota.

The Kidder County Sheriff’s Office, Kidder County Ambulance and Sanford Air Flight also responded to the scene. The Patrol is still investigating the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 leaders pledge $4.5 billion to fight global hunger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News