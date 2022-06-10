Cause of death for missing woman deemed undetermined

The cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was found along the Missouri River in May has been classified as undetermined.

The family of Valene Little Bird, 41, of Fort Yates, reported her missing to Bismarck police in January. They hadn’t seen her since June 2021. She was reported to be homeless and staying with friends when she went missing. An organized search in February produced no results.

An angler found her body May 10 on the river’s shoreline near the Bismarck city water intake, police said. No foul play was suspected.

A report of death by the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s office lists both the cause and manner of Little Bird's death as undetermined.

