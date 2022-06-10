 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cause of death for missing woman deemed undetermined

  • 0
Valene Littlebird

Valene Littlebird

 PROVIDED

The cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was found along the Missouri River in May has been classified as undetermined.

The family of Valene Little Bird, 41, of Fort Yates, reported her missing to Bismarck police in January. They hadn’t seen her since June 2021. She was reported to be homeless and staying with friends when she went missing. An organized search in February produced no results.

An angler found her body May 10 on the river’s shoreline near the Bismarck city water intake, police said. No foul play was suspected.

A report of death by the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s office lists both the cause and manner of Little Bird's death as undetermined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand eases cannabis laws but still bans recreational smoking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News