Cattle killed in I-94 crash in Jamestown

More than a dozen cattle died when the trailer they were in rolled on an Interstate 94 on-ramp in Jamestown.

A 2006 Peterbilt semi and the trailer it was pulling tipped when driver Dannie Swartzentruber, 25, of Browerville, Minnesota, turned left from an overpass to go east on the interstate, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Swartzentruber was traveling too fast, which caused the cattle to shift inside the trailer, the Patrol said.

Fourteen of the 127 animals on the trailer died at the scene. The others were taken to Jamestown Livestock with the assistance of Jamestown Rural Fire, Southwood Veterinary Clinic, and local ranchers, the Patrol said. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Stockmen’s Association also responded.

Swartzentruber was cited for care required. The crash occurred about 2 p.m.