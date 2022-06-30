Carrington police chief dies in motorcycle crash; city, Guard mourn loss

The chief of police in Carrington died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 west of Fargo.

Brandon Sola, 36, who also was a master sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo, was thrown from the westbound motorcycle after it began to wobble, according to the Highway Patrol. The bike came to rest on the median shoulder, and Sola was thrown into the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Rural Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance also responded. The crash is still under investigation.

Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann in a statement offered condolences on behalf of the city to Sola's family.

“Brandon joined our police department in November 2021. He was an enthusiastic and welcomed leader in our city," Erdmann said. "Brandon worked each and every day for the safety of our community. Together we mourn his death, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The Carrington Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement on Facebook saying, "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of our wonderful Carrington chief of police, Brandon Sola. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his entire family. Prayers especially for Rebecca and the kids. Such a tragic loss."

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the Guard, also issued a statement mourning the loss of Sola.

“We will always remember Brandon’s commitment to the National Guard and to law enforcement," Dohrmann said. "We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow airmen during this tragic time.”

Sola, a Velva native, had been a member of the 119th Wing, the Happy Hooligans, since 2003. He had a master’s degree in leadership from Ashford University and a Community College of the Air Force degree in aircraft maintenance.

“The entire Hooligan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Col. Mitch Johnson, commander of the 119th.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

