Career criminal sentenced to 27 years in Bismarck shooting

Watkins-Watkins

Javaar Watkins and Teeanthony Watkins

A Minnesota man listed in court documents as an armed career criminal has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison on charges stemming from a September 2020 shooting in Bismarck.

A federal jury in February convicted Javaar Watkins, 32, of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Wednesday sentenced him to 27 years behind bars and five years on supervised release.

Watkins’ brother, Teeanthony Watkins, 29, was acquitted on the same charge. 

The two were charged with attempted murder in state court after a Sept. 27, 2020, incident in which a man suffered several gunshot wounds, police said. The Rochester, Minnesota, brothers allegedly went to the man's North Third Street apartment building in Bismarck to retrieve a cellphone that had been picked up during an altercation in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar earlier that night. Police alleged that shots fired by the brothers caused wounds to the man’s mouth, hand and lower back.

A federal grand jury indicted the two in November 2020 and the state charges were dismissed.

Federal court documents show Javaar Watkins was convicted of assault in 2010, aggravated robbery in 2014, domestic assault in 2014 and assault in 2014, all in Minnesota.

Javaar Watkins

Javaar Watkins

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

