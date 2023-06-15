A Bismarck man suffered minor injuries when the SUV he was driving went into the Missouri River at the boat ramp near Keelboat Park on Wednesday night.

Atnyanty Aniwis, 28, got into the Ford Edge around 7:10 p.m. and apparently shifted into the wrong gear. Aniwis did not own the car, but knows the owner, according to police.

"A witness stated that the driver was on a bench, got into the car, and used reverse instead of drive, causing him to back over the embankment and go into the river," police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. "He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries."

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Dive Rescue and Recovery Team attempted to locate the vehicle Wednesday night but called off the search until Thursday due to darkness.

No citation was immediately issued. The incident report will be forwarded to the city attorney for review, according to Gardiner.