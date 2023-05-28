A fiery single-vehicle crash in northeastern North Dakota killed a Cando woman.
Brittney Beck, 31, was a passenger in a car that went out of control on state Highway 66 in Towner County shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday. The car crossed the center line 4 miles east of Egeland, traveled into the ditch, vaulted over a field approach and rolled multiple times, catching fire, the Highway Patrol reported.
Beck was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Driver Jayce Thomas, 20, of Cando, suffered undisclosed injuries.
The Patrol is continuing to investigate.