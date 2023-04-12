A California man convicted of robbing a Bismarck bank four years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $6,800 back to the bank.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor further ordered Robert Wolter, 38, to spend three years on supervised release following his prison time, court documents show.

Wolter was charged in the January 2019 robbery of the U.S. Bank on Expressway Avenue in Bismarck. He was arrested at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, intending to fly to Africa, in February 2019. His arrest took place about three weeks after a man wearing a disguise entered the bank and told employees to put money into a bag.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials during a currency examination at the airport found Wolter was carrying $4,500 more than he had declared. While he was in custody in New Jersey, officials in San Jose, California, where Wolter is from, found evidence related to the Bismarck robbery, authorities said.

A federal jury in January found Wolter guilty after a two-day trial in Bismarck. He faced a possible 20-year prison term and a $250,000 fine.