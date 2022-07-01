 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Bus with no students crashes near Ellendale, driver injured

  • 0

A school bus being transported to Canada crashed in Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota, injuring the driver.

The bus was following another bus and a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 281 north of Ellendale about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol reported. When the pickup slowed to make a turn, the bus swerved into the ditch to avoid hitting the bus in front of it. The bus then traveled over an embankment, struck a highway sign and went back into the ditch.

The 35-year-old woman from Olds, Alberta, who was driving the bus that crashed was flown to a hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with unspecified injuries. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Neither school bus had passengers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News