Bus with no students crashes near Ellendale, driver injured

A school bus being transported to Canada crashed in Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota, injuring the driver.
The bus was following another bus and a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 281 north of Ellendale about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol reported. When the pickup slowed to make a turn, the bus swerved into the ditch to avoid hitting the bus in front of it. The bus then traveled over an embankment, struck a highway sign and went back into the ditch.
The 35-year-old woman from Olds, Alberta, who was driving the bus that crashed was flown to a hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with unspecified injuries. Her name wasn't immediately released.
Neither school bus had passengers.