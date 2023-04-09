A 6-year-old Watford City boy was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding bicycle.

The boy was hit in an apartment complex parking lot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol reported. The pickup came around a section of garages and struck the child.

The boy died at the scene in the 1200 block of Main Street. His name wasn't released.

The 19-year-old Watford City man driving the truck wasn't injured. He was not immediately identified.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate.