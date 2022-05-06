Bison pleads guilty to charges from chase, stolen vehicles, while awaiting sentencing for murder

A man awaiting sentencing for murder in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old Mandan man has pleaded guilty to Burleigh County charges from the same day.

Wade Bison, 39, of Wakpala, South Dakota, did not dispute the testimony of a police officer who said Bison was the driver of a stolen pickup truck that was pulling another stolen vehicle during a chase that ended in a rollover near Motel 6 in Bismarck.

“I believe that he’s telling the truth, your honor,” Bison told South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig during a Friday hearing.

He pleaded guilty to two felony theft charges, fleeing police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving under suspension. Bison represented himself. Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation, which will include chemical dependency and mental health evaluations.

Bison is in prison and awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle, who was at the All Seasons Arena in Mandan early that morning to pick up his granddaughter. Bison during an April 21 court appearance told a judge he was upset because Geigle walked in front of him in the parking lot, and that Bison only meant to rev his engine when he put his foot on the accelerator. He struck Geigle, pushing him into the wall of the arena, which is attached to Mandan High School.

Bison said he “freaked out” after seeing how badly Geigle was injured, then intentionally ran over him “and hoped that I gave him some mercy.” A presentence investigation is underway in that case.

Bison was taken into custody by Bismarck police later the day of Geigle's death after a crash on State Street that sent the pickup he was driving and an SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph.

A judge earlier this week revoked Bison’s probation in five previous cases -- an array of drug, theft, fleeing police and reckless endangerment charges -- and ordered four-year sentences in three of them. Bison also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors from May 2021, court documents show. He did not have an attorney to represent him during the hearing.

Bison could face life in prison without parole on the murder charge.

