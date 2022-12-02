Bismarck woman sentenced in June gun incident

A Bismarck woman accused of pointing a gun at a man as her companion held a knife to his throat and told him to drive them to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Summer Murphy, 22, on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorizing, court records show. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr suspended two years of a four-year prison term, and further ordered Murphy to spend two years on supervised probation. She was originally charged with robbery and entered into a plea agreement on Thursday, according to court documents.

Police in June responded to a call from a man who said two women had stolen his van, according to an affidavit. The man said he’d communicated through social media with a woman who was requesting a ride. The woman sat in the passenger seat and Murphy sat in the back, police said. The woman put a pocket knife to his throat when he refused to drive to Standing Rock. Murphy put a handgun to the left side of his neck and head, the man got out of the van and the women drove off, police said.

Murphy in a written guilty plea stated she held a pellet gun to the man’s head and demanded he follow her commands. She said she was “highly intoxicated at the time,” the document states.

The man identified Murphy through a photo lineup. She was arrested in August. Nobody else was charged in the incident.