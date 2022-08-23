Bismarck woman sentenced in death of 5-year-old boy

A Bismarck woman charged with felony child neglect and abuse in the death of a 5-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and will cooperate with the prosecution in the trial of a woman charged with murder.

Serenity Foots, 19, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to contributing to the deprivation of a minor, according to court records. The felony charge was dismissed.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said nothing Foots did contributed to the February 2022 death of Geremy Doyle, whose cause of death is listed in state documents as battered child syndrome. Police said the boy had numerous wounds and "was made to sleep in essentially an entryway of this residence that was unheated in the middle of winter." The state medical examiner found head and brain injuries, respiratory illnesses, and frostbite damage that led to gangrene on all of the child’s toes, which would have required amputation had he lived.

Foots “had taken on a disciplinary/caring role for the child” at her mother’s direction, Lawyer said, adding that Foots failed to get the boy adequate nutrition or medical care.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen placed Foots on probation for one year and suspended a year of jail time. He sentenced her to 102 days in jail and gave her credit for that amount already served.

Rolanda Doyle, 40, Foots’ mother and Geremy Doyle’s aunt, is charged with murder and child abuse in the boy’s death. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial Oct. 12.

Rolanda Doyle's partner -- Russell James, 36 -- in July pleaded guilty to misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor. He previously faced a felony child neglect charge. James was given credit for 156 days served in jail and sentenced to about a year of probation. He will cooperate with the prosecution as Doyle’s case proceeds, court records show.