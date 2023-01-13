Bismarck woman dies in Highway 1806 crash

A 24-year-old Bismarck woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash 20 miles south of Mandan.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol did not immediately release the woman’s name.

She was northbound on state Highway 1806 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when her 2001 Mercury Sable crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Patrol said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old Bismarck woman driving the pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the Patrol said. A 49-year-old New Town woman who was a passenger in the pickup was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, the Patrol said. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Ambulance also responded.