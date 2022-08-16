Bismarck woman charged with robbery in alleged carjacking

A Bismarck woman is charged with felony robbery for allegedly pointing a gun at a man while her companion held a knife to his throat and told him to drive them to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Summer Murphy, 22, made her initial court appearance Monday in connection with the alleged June 8 incident. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

Police in an affidavit said they responded to a call from a man who said two women had stolen his van. The man said he’d communicated through social media with a woman who was requesting a ride. The woman sat in the passenger seat and Murphy sat in the back, police said. The woman put a pocket knife to his throat when he refused to drive to Standing Rock. Murphy put a handgun to the left side of his neck and head, the man got out of the van and the women drove off, police said.

Murphy allegedly gave police conflicting stories, including that she was intoxicated and passed out once she got in the van. She also said she went back into her apartment when she saw her companion struggling with the man, and that the woman later picked her up in the van, authorities said. Murphy told police she did not know where the van was but that she was "pretty sure" it was still in operating condition, the affidavit states.

The other woman has not been charged. State court records do not indicate that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The man identified Murphy through a photo lineup. She was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant. She faces a possible 10-year prison sentence if convicted.