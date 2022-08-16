 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bismarck woman charged with robbery in alleged carjacking

  • 0

A Bismarck woman is charged with felony robbery for allegedly pointing a gun at a man while her companion held a knife to his throat and told him to drive them to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Summer Murphy, 22, made her initial court appearance Monday in connection with the alleged June 8 incident. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

Police in an affidavit said they responded to a call from a man who said two women had stolen his van. The man said he’d communicated through social media with a woman who was requesting a ride. The woman sat in the passenger seat and Murphy sat in the back, police said. The woman put a pocket knife to his throat when he refused to drive to Standing Rock. Murphy put a handgun to the left side of his neck and head, the man got out of the van and the women drove off, police said.

Murphy allegedly gave police conflicting stories, including that she was intoxicated and passed out once she got in the van. She also said she went back into her apartment when she saw her companion struggling with the man, and that the woman later picked her up in the van, authorities said. Murphy told police she did not know where the van was but that she was "pretty sure" it was still in operating condition, the affidavit states.

People are also reading…

The other woman has not been charged. State court records do not indicate that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The man identified Murphy through a photo lineup. She was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant. She faces a possible 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

Summer Murphy

Summer Murphy

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County

Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County

Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis. Deputies arrived at a Mapleton home, heard gunshots and a standoff began. Officials say the man barricaded in the home told negotiators he was going to come out with a gun, did so about 2 p.m. and was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tensions mount between the U.S. and China after Taiwan visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News