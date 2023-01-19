 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck police seeking man as person of interest in stabbing

Lucio Cruz

Bismarck police are looking for a 51-year-old man as a person of interest in connection with a Thursday stabbing in which a woman was injured.

The department said investigators want to speak with Lucio Cruz about the incident. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Cruz has a violent history and should not be approached.

Officers about 7 a.m. responded to the 200 block of North 20th Street on a report that someone had been stabbed. The 30-year-old woman had a stab wound to her leg that police said was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about Cruz’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department. Anonymous tips can be sent by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault in March 2020 after a stabbing in Bismarck. Officers a few weeks later used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue and arrest him during a traffic stop near Divide Avenue and State Street. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was given credit for nearly a year of time served.

Cruz is scheduled for a Feb. 1 trial on charges that he as a violent felon possessed a firearm, according to court records. He was arrested on that charge last July when officers responded to an anonymous call that a woman was being held against her will in a North 20th Street apartment or camper outside it. They found his name on Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation paperwork, and allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun under the mattress. He denied owning the shotgun.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

