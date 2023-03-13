Editor’s note: This article contains a graphic image. We are publishing the photo because it illustrates the severity of the injuries involved with the excessive force allegation.

Bismarck police have confirmed that a man who appeared bloodied and bruised in a jail booking photo is tied to investigations of alleged excessive force by a Bismarck officer.

Keith Erlandson, 63, was booked into Burleigh Morton Detention Center Thursday night on suspicion of simple assault, preventing arrest, refusal to halt and drug possession, according to the center’s website. He was released Friday morning. Court records don’t show any charges against him from the incident.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Thursday to a report that a man was standing in the middle of the street in the area of 24th Street and East Main Avenue. The man walked away from the initial responding officer when ordered to stop, and when efforts were made to detain him he “began displaying aggressive behavior,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said in a department statement. Other officers who responded notified department administrators that excessive force may have been used.

Gardiner on Monday identified the man as Erlandson. He confirmed Erlandson was released from jail Friday morning and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Erlandson is homeless and has a history of mental health issues that have strained his relationship with his family, his daughter Keri Gloria said. She said he’s had a number of contacts with police in the past and they’ve always treated him well.

“How does this happen all the sudden?” she said. “He has a pretty long rap sheet, but it’s the first time he’s come out looking like this.”

Gloria and other family members spent the weekend searching for Erlandson. They found him Sunday in the 24th Street area near Bismarck Motor Motel. He’d had medical attention that included some stitches.

“He’s doing OK. He looks better than he did Friday,” Gloria said. “I’m definitely mentally exhausted, but knowing he’s OK helps.”

Her father hadn’t spoken with investigators when the family found him on Sunday, Gloria said. The family opted to conduct the search rather than ask for help from law enforcement.

“I’m not saying he’s perfect or abided by the law the way he should, but he probably feels picked on,” she said.

Bismarck Police Internal Affairs started an investigation immediately, the department said. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting a separate investigation.

Four officers responded to the Thursday incident. One was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

Police have not released the name of the officer who is being investigated, but said he has been with the department about four years and has no prior disciplinary documents in his personnel file.

BCI officials did not immediately respond to an email inquiry about the investigation.

Burleigh County prosecutors were preparing to charge Erlandson when he was taken for medical treatment, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. He could be charged later, Lawyer said.