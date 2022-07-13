Bismarck police issue arrest warrant for shooting suspect

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of firing a gun at a vehicle on Tuesday.

James Vann, 37, of Bismarck, is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing, according to court documents.

Bismarck police responded to a call of a gunshot in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Lynn Wanner said. Police believe it was a targeted attack.

An affidavit states Vann pulled alongside a vehicle and made threatening comments up to the driver who was parked on on West Turnpike Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. Vann allegedly yelled at the man and aimed a pistol at him. The man laughed at Vann, who said “Do you think that’s funny?” and fired one round into the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

Authorities say Vann told the man “I’ll kill you and your family” and drove west, according to the affidavit.