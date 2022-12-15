Bismarck police investigating Wednesday stabbing; suspect sought for attempted murder

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck man in connection with a stabbing in which a 32-year-old man was injured.
Chad Blevins, 28, is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing, court records show. He is described as Native American, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may have fled to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Anyone with information about Blevins should contact the Bismarck Police Department Investigations section at 701-223-1212. Anonymous tips can be sent by downloading the department's app, texting BISPD and the tip to 847411, or by going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC.
Officers about 6 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The injured Bismarck man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released. Gardiner said the two men "have personal history" and the attack was an isolated incident. Blevins allegedly entered the residence and stabbed the man, Gardiner said.