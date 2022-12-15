 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bismarck police investigating Wednesday stabbing; suspect sought for attempted murder

  • 0

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck man in connection with a stabbing in which a 32-year-old man was injured.

Chad Blevins, 28, is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing, court records show. He is described as Native American, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may have fled to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Anyone with information about Blevins should contact the Bismarck Police Department Investigations section at 701-223-1212. Anonymous tips can be sent by downloading the department's app, texting BISPD and the tip to 847411, or by going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC.

Officers about 6 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The injured Bismarck man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released. Gardiner said the two men "have personal history" and the attack was an isolated incident. Blevins allegedly entered the residence and stabbed the man, Gardiner said.

People are also reading…

Police have confirmed that Apple’s AirTags are being used by stalkers to track victims, as well as by thieves to steal cars. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Chad Blevins

Chad Blevins

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 committee to finalize report on Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News