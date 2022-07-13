Bismarck police investigating Tuesday gunshot

Bismarck police are investigating a Tuesday report of a gunshot fired at a vehicle.
Officers responded to the call in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue about 1:45 p.m., Officer Lynn Wanner said. Investigation led to a potential suspect in the same area, and West Dakota SWAT was called about 6:30 p.m. to assist. Officers checked a residence but no one was inside, Wanner said.
Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing, Wanner said.