Bismarck police investigating Tuesday gunshot

Bismarck police are investigating a Tuesday report of a gunshot fired at a vehicle.

Officers responded to the call in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue about 1:45 p.m., Officer Lynn Wanner said. Investigation led to a potential suspect in the same area, and West Dakota SWAT was called about 6:30 p.m. to assist. Officers checked a residence but no one was inside, Wanner said.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing, Wanner said.

