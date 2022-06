A Bismarck man who police say was stabbed numerous times early Friday is expected to survive.

The 25-year-old was taken to a Bismarck hospital after officers were called about 4 a.m. to the area of 200 W. Sweet Ave., according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

No arrest was immediately made. The department’s investigation is ongoing, and no other details were immediately released.

