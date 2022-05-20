Bismarck police investigate death of 18-year-old, express frustration with social media rumors

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Bismarck man whose body was found May 14 in an East Main Avenue automotive shop.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Steven Ramos-Carballo was found just before 5 p.m. when officers were called to the 1400 block of East Main, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The department launched an investigation into the death because it was not witnessed and took place outside a medical facility, he said.

The Police Department on Friday issued a statement saying it had become aware of “unsubstantiated information” regarding Ramos-Carballo’s death. Rumors about the death have circulated on social media.

Gardner said video footage and evidence collected by the county coroner will be part of the investigation. He asked for the public’s patience and understanding about what goes into that process.

“Investigations take time, and the Bismarck Police Department uses facts, science, and evidence to come to investigative conclusions,” the lieutenant said.

Police “want to give the family of Steven answers, which will come in due time, but unsubstantiated claims hinder our ability to do that,” Gardiner said.

