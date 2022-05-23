Bismarck police identify man killed when struck by train

Bismarck police have identified the man who died Friday after being struck by a train as Seth Voegele, 33.

Voegele, of Mandan, died at the scene west of downtown Bismarck. Police aren’t sure why he was at the tracks. The area is not an intersection, police said.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. where the tracks bend along Main Avenue before crossing the Missouri River, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

"The detective on the case is working with BNSF (Railway) to do a thorough investigation and bring it to a closure," Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said Monday.

Voegele's recent past included some high-profile incidents including one in August that led to the verbal reprimand of a police officer.

Voegele tried to walk away and scuffled with police after they tried to arrest him for riding his longboard down State Street. The incident was captured on home security video. Officer Mark Muscha was heard cursing and asking, “Bro, do you want to fight?” -- a remark a police spokesman said was a question and not a challenge. Voegele was charged with misdemeanor preventing arrest. He was scheduled for trial in July.

He was accused of kicking a window out of a Morton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while he was detained during an October incident. He pleaded guilty to felony interference with an emergency phone call, escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief and was placed on probation for two years.

Mandan police used a Taser to subdue Voegle during a November arrest. He allegedly fled after riding his skateboard in front of traffic and then into oncoming traffic. Police said he pulled away and reached for a pack he wore around his waist when they tried to arrest him. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor refusing to halt and preventing arrest. He was ordered to spend 70 days in jail, all of which was covered by time he had already served.

