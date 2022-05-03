Bismarck police ID man who died after exchanging fire with officers

Police have identified the Bismarck man who was found dead Monday following an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Eric Hermanson, 31, died of an apparent gunshot wound, the department said. Who fired the shot isn't yet known.

Hermanson allegedly shot at officers and they returned fire during a foot pursuit after he fled out the back door of a mobile home, police said. Members of the West Dakota SWAT team found him in a shed in the mobile home court.

Authorities are uncertain if Hermanson’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or a result of the exchange with officers. Two officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The department declined to identify the officers, citing the active investigation.

Police responded about 9 a.m. to the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue as part of a stolen vehicle investigation, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The investigation led to the mobile home. No officers were injured in the gunfire that ensued.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

Police closed Broadway Avenue, Thayer Avenue, and Rosser Avenue from 26th Street to 23rd Street for several hours because of the incident. A shelter-in-place advisory that was issued at the onset of the incident was lifted late in the morning.

State court records show Hermanson has a lengthy criminal record. He pleaded guilty to rape in Williams County in 2011 and was sentenced to five years in prison. Stutsman County authorities in March issued a warrant for his arrest to face probation revocation for burglary and theft. His record also includes several theft convictions in Burleigh and Emmons counties.

