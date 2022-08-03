 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck officers injured while arresting woman

Two Bismarck police officers were injured while trying to subdue a woman who refused to stop after walking in the street and obstructing traffic.

Police were called to South Second Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit. Officers say they told Roberta Morris, 30, of Selfridge, several times that she was not free to leave because she was intoxicated and could be facing charges. She turned at one point and raised her hand toward an officer’s face as if she was going to hit him, the affidavit states.

The officer took Morris to the ground and delivered “one open palm strike” to Morris’ face and neck area in an attempt to stun her, the document states. She continued to flail and allegedly struck the officer in the eye. He later sought medical attention and learned he suffered an abrasion to his cornea.

Morris allegedly bit an officer who arrived on scene to assist the first officer. She also spit in the officer’s face, and later spit in the face of a paramedic as she was being transported, the affidavit states.

Morris is charged with felonies for preventing arrest, two counts of simple assault on a peace officer, and contact by bodily fluids on a health care worker and police officer, court records show.

The defense attorney listed in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roberta Morris

Roberta Morris

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

