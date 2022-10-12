Bismarck officers injured during scuffle

A scuffle with a man who allegedly resisted arrest sent one Bismarck police officer for medical treatment of a back injury and caused pain to another who become tangled in Taser wires, according to authorities.

The officers on Tuesday struggled with Corey Hollingsworth, 42, of Bismarck, who they say was driving with a suspended license. Hollingsworth allegedly ignored Officer Dustin Moore’s command to get out of his car and instead reached under his seat, according to an affidavit. Moore pulled him from the vehicle and held him until other officers could arrive.

Hollingsworth took a Taser from Officer George Huff and activated the device twice while Huff was tangled in the wires, the affidavit states. Hollingsworth was allegedly kicking at Huff and Moore when a third officer arrived. Moore later sought medical treatment for a back injury.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia on Hollingsworth after his arrest. Court documents show he is charged with felony preventing arrest and two counts of simple assault on a peace officer. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.