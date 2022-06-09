Bismarck man sentenced in stabbing

A Bismarck man accused of stabbing his brother has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison.
Derek Carda, 38, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, court documents show. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland also ordered Carda to spend 1 ½ years on probation following his prison term.
Carda was charged following an April incident in which police said his 33-year-old brother suffered three stab wounds. Carda was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Carda told police his brother came to his North Washington Street residence about 2 p.m. and the two started drinking, and his brother later attacked him for an unknown reason, according to an affidavit. Carda first told police his brother pulled the knife and Carda turned it on him. In another interview, Carda said he pulled the knife when his brother attacked him, the affidavit states.
