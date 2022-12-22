 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man sentenced in attack on girlfriend

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and stabbing her in the chest.

Bryan Schiefelbein, 50, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a lesser charge than attempted murder, which was originally filed in the matter. South Central District Judge David Reich in addition to the prison time ordered Schiefelbein to spend three years on supervised probation.

Schiefelbein was arrested in June after police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3100 block of East Rosser Avenue. The woman told police Schiefelbein put one hand on her neck, stabbed her and said he was going to kill her. He then said he was going to prison and told her not to press charges, according to an affidavit.

Schiefelbein at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center repeatedly asked if the woman was OK and said “I didn’t mean to,” according to police. The woman suffered a 2-inch-long cut, but authorities did not indicate the severity.

Bryan Schiefelbein

Bryan Schiefelbein

 PROVIDED
