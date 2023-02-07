A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in connection with a December stabbing.
Chad Blevins, 28, was arrested in January after Bismarck police sought the public’s help in finding him. Blevins allegedly entered a residence in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive and stabbed a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Blevins and the man “have personal history,” police said.
Blevins also pleaded not guilty to felony terrorizing. He faces a possible 25-year prison sentence if he's convicted on both counts. His defense attorney declined comment. Court documents show a four-day trial is scheduled to start May 2.