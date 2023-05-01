A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a 2022 crash that fatally injured a Cannonball man.

Ryan Schmidt, 39, faces a possible five-year prison term if he’s convicted. He’s charged with felony negligent homicide and misdemeanor reckless driving. He entered the pleas at a Monday court hearing.

Defense attorney Tom Dickson called the crash a "tragic accident" and said there is no evidence of any aggravating factors by Schmidt.

"Not every accident should be criminalized. This one should not be either," Dickson said.

Jonah White Eagle, 19, on Aug. 8, 2022, was driving south in a car that was hit head-on by a northbound pickup driven by Schmidt, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit. Marks on state Highway 1806 show the crash occurred in the southbound lane, the Patrol said. White Eagle died Aug. 23, 2022. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Schmidt in early April.