A Bismarck murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the 2022 shooting death of another man that police say might have been sparked by a relationship argument involving a woman.

Kyle Riley, 27, will be sentenced later. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma on Tuesday ordered a presentence investigation after Riley pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. He had pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault in June 2022. Manslaughter carries a possible 10-year prison sentence; murder is punishable by as much as life in prison without parole.

Riley also pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm that was filed separately.

Riley in March 2022 told police he reached for a handgun in his waistband when Michael Shane, 22, reached through a partially open passenger-side window into the pickup Riley was driving, according to an affidavit. Riley told police he panicked and fired the 9 mm weapon at Shane, striking him in the chest. He fired at another man through the driver’s-side window, then drove off, he said. Police say the second man fired upon was wounded.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold outlined a plea agreement that calls for a 10-year sentence on the manslaughter charge, followed by five-year sentences on the other charges for a total of 20 years.

The prosecutor said the state had a strong case but a jury could have faced “a difficult decision” about whether the fatal shooting was self-defense.

“We believe that all things considered this is a compromise that can serve not only public safety but also is warranted under the facts of the case,” Ingold said. The agreement is supported by Shane’s family, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Kevin McCabe voiced one exception, saying Riley claims the vehicle was not moving when he fired at the second man.

Ingold noted that Riley has violent crimes in his past and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Riley had a handgun when he was arrested, the prosecutor said.

Police in an affidavit say Riley and a woman had gone to a Hawken Street apartment complex on the morning of March 23 to get her cellphone from Shane. Shane confronted the woman about her involvement with Riley and asked her if she was with him. She said she was, and she, Shane and another man went to the parking lot, where Riley was waiting in the truck for the woman. Riley and Shane started to argue, and Riley refused to unlock the passenger door for Shane.

The woman told police Riley fired through the window as Shane tried to unlock the door. She tried to catch Shane before he hit the ground, and said Riley fired again before driving off. She stayed behind with Shane, who “died in front of her,” an affidavit states.