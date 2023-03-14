A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his wife’s former boyfriend has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Joe Laster-Sims, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault that caused permanent loss or impairment, court documents show. Charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

South Central District Judge David Reich at a Tuesday hearing also ordered Laster-Sims to spend three years on supervised probation upon his release.

Bismarck police in January said Laster-Sims shot Mathew Lenoir, 37, of Bismarck, as Lenoir sat in a car with Jessica Sims. Lenoir lost the function of a finger, court documents state.

Lenoir and Sims left a North 19th Street residence and saw Laster-Sims’ car approaching the one they were in. The cars were traveling opposite directions, and Sims told police that when Laster-Sims stopped he “had a big smile on his face that made her feel uneasy,” according to a police affidavit.

Laster-Sims approached the car, reached inside and fired a handgun, Sims told police. Lenoir was struck in the right hand and right leg and required surgery, police said.

Laster-Sims was arrested in the parking lot of Walmart in Jamestown. He told police at the time that he and Sims were married and separated and that “she causes him headaches,” the affidavit states.